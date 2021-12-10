How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Washington, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Pittsburgh and Washington, you can also stream Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Penguins after shootout victory

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (16-4-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -148, Penguins +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Washington after the Capitals took down Anaheim 4-3 in a shootout.

The Capitals are 11-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Penguins are 2-2-0 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 74 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 15.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Washington won 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-20 in 26 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 16 total assists and has 17 points. Guentzel has 16 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game with a .957 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: day to day (health protocols), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (health protocols), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

Penguins: Jake Guentzel: out (upper-body), Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).