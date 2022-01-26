How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and San Francisco, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: San Jose visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

San Jose Sharks (21-19-2, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (23-11-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with San Jose. He’s first in the NHL with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Capitals have gone 12-6-5 in home games. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 29.

The Sharks are 10-10-0 on the road. San Jose ranks 22nd in the Western Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Washington won 4-0. Ovechkin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 assists and has 58 points this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-15 in 37 games this season. Tomas Hertl has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.