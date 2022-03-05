How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and Seattle, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Seattle visits Washington on 4-game road skid

Seattle Kraken (17-34-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (29-18-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle travels to Washington looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Capitals are 13-11-5 at home. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov averaging 0.7.

The Kraken are 7-17-2 on the road. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Seattle won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 33 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 65 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jordan Eberle has 32 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kraken. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).