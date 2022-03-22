How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington and St. Louis, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Blues visit the Capitals after Perron's 3-goal game

St. Louis Blues (34-18-9, second in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (35-19-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host St. Louis after David Perron scored three goals in the Blues’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Capitals are 15-12-5 on their home ice. Washington has scored 210 goals and ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 40.

The Blues are 14-11-5 on the road. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 11.5% and averaging 3.5 goals on 30.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, St. Louis won 5-1. Pavel Buchnevich scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-26 in 58 games this season. Ovechkin has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jordan Kyrou has 60 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 38 assists for the Blues. Perron has 12 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (lower body), Nic Dowd: day to day (upper-body).

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (illness), Tyler Bozak: out (lower-body).