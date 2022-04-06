How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Washington, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Tampa Bay faces Washington for conference matchup

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-19-7, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (37-22-10, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Tampa Bay in Eastern Conference play.

The Capitals are 24-12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Washington has scored 221 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 42.

The Lightning are 12-7-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Tampa Bay is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 1, Tampa Bay won 3-2. Anthony Cirelli recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 44 assists and has 66 points this season. Ovechkin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Steven Stamkos has 78 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 46 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).