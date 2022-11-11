How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Lightning visit the Capitals in Eastern Conference action

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-6-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference play.

Washington has a 6-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record on its home ice. The Capitals have gone 6-0-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 7-5-1 overall and 4-3-0 in road games. The Lightning have a 7-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has four goals and eight assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has seven goals and six assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower-body), T.J. Oshie: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: out (lower-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).