Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on December 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals host the Maple Leafs in Eastern Conference action

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Eastern Conference action.

Washington is 8-5-1 in home games and 15-12-4 overall. The Capitals are 15-1-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has an 8-4-3 record on the road and a 19-5-6 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +30 scoring differential, with 100 total goals scored and 70 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 20 goals and 14 assists for the Capitals. Anthony Mantha has scored three goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (upper-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).