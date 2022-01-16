How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on January 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (21-8-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -181, Canucks +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington square off against Vancouver. Ovechkin is second in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 25 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Capitals have gone 10-4-5 in home games. Washington ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 25.

The Canucks are 8-11-2 in road games. Vancouver ranks 31st in the Western Conference with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 28 assists and has 53 points this season. Conor Sheary has 8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 36 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 25 assists. Bo Horvat has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Orlov: out (health protocols), Carl Hagelin: out (health protocols).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols), Jaroslav Halak: out (covid-19).