How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Capitals face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Capitals and Canucks meet in out-of-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 47 goals on 256 chances.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.8 per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).