How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Golden Knights visit the Capitals after overtime victory

Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2, first in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (23-10-9, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Vegas after the Golden Knights beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Capitals are 12-5-5 on their home ice. Washington averages 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Alexander Alexeyev leads the team averaging 0.5.

The Golden Knights are 11-5-0 on the road. Vegas ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin has 58 total points for the Capitals, 29 goals and 29 assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).

Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Mark Stone: out (covid-19).