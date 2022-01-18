How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals Game Preview: Jets visit the Capitals following shutout victory

Winnipeg Jets (17-12-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (21-9-9, third in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Detroit 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 33 saves.

The Capitals have gone 10-5-5 in home games. Washington is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Lucas Johansen averaging 1.0.

The Jets are 7-6-4 on the road. Winnipeg ranks 23rd in the Western Conference with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 17, Washington won 5-2. Daniel Sprong recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 37 games this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and has 37 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).

Jets: Kristian Reichel: out (covid-19 protocol), C.J. Suess: day to day (hand), Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (covid-19), Blake Wheeler: out (knee), Paul Stastny: out (covid-19), Logan Stanley: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).