How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Washington Football Team face the Cincinnati Bengals from FedExField in Landover, MA. The game is airing exclusively on WKRC, WRC, NBC Sports Washington, and NFL Network which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Washington the game is streaming on WRC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on WKRC, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Cincinnati WKEF (ABC/22 - Dayton)

WSYX (ABC/6 - Columbus)

WDRB (FOX/41 - Louisville)

WDKY (FOX/56 - Lexington)

WOHL (ABC/35 - Lima OH)

Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann Washington WBFF (FOX/45 - Baltimore)

WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk VA)

WRLH (FOX/35 - Richmond VA)

WSLS (NBC/10 - Roanoke VA)

