How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Washington Football Team face the Cincinnati Bengals from FedExField in Landover, MA. The game is airing exclusively on WKRC, WRC, NBC Sports Washington, and NFL Network which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Football Team vs. Cincinnati Bengals

In Washington the game is streaming on WRC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on WKRC, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Cincinnati

WKEF (ABC/22 - Dayton)
WSYX (ABC/6 - Columbus)
WDRB (FOX/41 - Louisville)
WDKY (FOX/56 - Lexington)
WOHL (ABC/35 - Lima OH)
Kenny Albert, Joe Theismann

Washington

WBFF (FOX/45 - Baltimore)
WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk VA)
WRLH (FOX/35 - Richmond VA)
WSLS (NBC/10 - Roanoke VA)

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WKRC (CBS)---
WRC (NBC)--
NFL Network---
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and NBC Sports Washington + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati/Washinton Video Preview

