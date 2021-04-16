How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on April 16, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN
- Stream: Watch with
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona previously (Fox Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Arizona and MASN – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Nationals games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-