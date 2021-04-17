MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Fedde expected to start as Nationals host the Diamondbacks against Luke Weaver of the Nationals.

The Nationals went 15-18 in home games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting .264 as a team. The Diamondbacks went 9-21 on the road in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team last year and hit 58 total home runs.

