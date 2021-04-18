How to Watch Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels
On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN
- Stream: Watch with
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.
Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 11.20 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) of the Diamondbacks will face Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) of the Nationals.
The Nationals went 15-18 at home in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.09. The Diamondbacks went 9-21 away from home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Washington leads the season series 2-1.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MASN
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-