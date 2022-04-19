How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -140, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 35-46 at home a season ago. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.5 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)