How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Nationals looking to stop road slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 3-2 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The Nationals are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has gone 2-4 in home games and 3-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 1-5 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a double, a home run and nine RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pavin Smith has a .241 batting average to rank seventh on the Diamondbacks, and has a double. Seth Beer is 9-for-24 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .160 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)