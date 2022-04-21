MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals play the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-7, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -130, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington is 3-3 in home games and 6-7 overall. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 4-8 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 1-5 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .356 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has two doubles and a home run. Maikel Franco is 13-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with three home runs while slugging .421. Seth Beer is 12-for-27 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .182 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josh Bell: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)