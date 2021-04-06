How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sports Southeast – this is your only option to stream Braves games on your local RSN all year long.

In D.C., the game is streaming on MASN2, MASN’s overflow channel, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

This will be the Nationals first game of the season, after their opening series vs. the Mets was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak.

