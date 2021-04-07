How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Doubleheader TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

After a COVID cancellation on Monday, the Nationals and Braves will have a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up the game. The first game starts at 12:05pm, while the second game will immediately follow.

In Atlanta, Game 1 is streaming on Bally Sports South, while Game 2 is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which were recently rebranded from Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast respectively. The channels are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sports Southeast – this is your only option to stream Braves games on your local RSN all year long.

In D.C., both games are streaming on MASN2, MASN’s overflow channel, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

