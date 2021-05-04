 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer threw nine innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Miami. Braves: Huascar Ynoa (2-1, 2.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) and Nationals: Joe Ross (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Nationals are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .317 is eighth in the majors. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .451.

The Braves are 5-8 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Luke Jackson secured his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Tanner Rainey registered his first loss for Washington.

