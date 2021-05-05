How to Watch Braves vs. Nationals Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN2

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

The matchup will see Braves: Max Fried (0-1, 0.00 ERA) and Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) pitch.

Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Huascar Ynoa. Ynoa pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 5-5 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .344.

The Braves are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 42 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 10, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Huascar Ynoa secured his third victory and Ynoa went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Atlanta. Joe Ross took his second loss for Washington.

