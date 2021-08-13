How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +125, Braves -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Nationals are 29-30 on their home turf. Washington is hitting a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .301.

The Braves have gone 28-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Max Fried notched his ninth victory and Adam Duvall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin took his 11th loss for Washington.

