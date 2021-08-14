How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +155, Braves -179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 29-31 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .416 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Braves are 29-27 on the road. Atlanta’s lineup has 165 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 25 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-2. Charlie Morton secured his 11th victory and Travis d’Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Josiah Gray took his first loss for Washington.

