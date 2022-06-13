How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves try to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (34-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-39, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 23-39 record overall and an 11-19 record at home. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 14-13 record in road games and a 34-27 record overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .221 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 15-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .255 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves: 10-0, .280 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)