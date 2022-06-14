How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves bring 6-game road win streak into game against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (35-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-40, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Nationals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Nationals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 11-20 in home games and 23-40 overall. The Nationals are 19-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 35-27 record overall and a 15-13 record in road games. The Braves have a 16-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 17-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .290 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 10-0, .264 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (foot), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)