MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (36-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-41, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (2-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Nationals +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to build upon a 13-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 11-21 at home and 23-41 overall. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 16-13 on the road and 36-27 overall. The Braves are 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .287 for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .282 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 10-0, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)