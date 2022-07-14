How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Braves on 7-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (53-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-60, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (10-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -221, Nationals +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Washington has a 30-60 record overall and a 14-33 record in home games. Nationals hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has a 53-37 record overall and a 22-17 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .302 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 11-for-24 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 21 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .212 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)