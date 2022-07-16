MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals aim to stop slide in matchup with the Braves

Atlanta Braves (55-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-62, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of eight straight games.

Washington has a 14-35 record at home and a 30-62 record overall. The Nationals have an 8-15 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 24-17 in road games and 55-37 overall. The Braves have hit 145 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .308 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 13-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-43 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .226 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Braves: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)