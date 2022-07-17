MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (56-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-63, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 14-36 record in home games and a 30-63 record overall. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Atlanta has a 25-17 record in road games and a 56-37 record overall. The Braves have a 44-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles and 19 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .289 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Austin Riley is 16-for-44 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .235 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (quadricep), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)