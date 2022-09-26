How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (95-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-99, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 53-99 record overall and a 24-50 record at home. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 95-58 overall and 43-32 in road games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

The teams play Monday for the 17th time this season. The Braves are up 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 52 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits (38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs). William Contreras is 11-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)