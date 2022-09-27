How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (96-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-100, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 24-51 in home games and 53-100 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 96-58 overall and 44-32 on the road. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.45.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 64 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Braves. William Contreras is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)