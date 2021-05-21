How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and MASN

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games. Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-4, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts).

The Nationals are 9-10 on their home turf. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .327.

The Orioles are 11-8 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .375 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .518.

