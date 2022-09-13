How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington and Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Orioles visit the Nationals to begin 2-game series

Baltimore Orioles (73-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-92, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -153, Nationals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Washington has gone 22-47 in home games and 49-92 overall. The Nationals are 36-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 32-37 record on the road and a 73-67 record overall. The Orioles have a 44-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez has 27 doubles, four triples and a home run for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 17-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks sixth on the Orioles with a .265 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .313 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)