MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Washington and Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Orioles take road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Baltimore Orioles (74-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-93, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 49-93 overall and 22-48 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Baltimore is 74-67 overall and 33-37 in road games. The Orioles have a 48-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 15 home runs, 31 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 27 home runs while slugging .456. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .309 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)