 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Nationals are 28-25 on their home turf. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .415.

The Cubs are 19-34 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .343.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Paolo Espino earned his third victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Jake Arrieta took his 10th loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
MASN≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.