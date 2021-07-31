How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Nationals are 28-25 on their home turf. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .415.

The Cubs are 19-34 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .343.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Paolo Espino earned his third victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Jake Arrieta took his 10th loss for Chicago.