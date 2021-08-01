MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -119, Cubs +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willson Contreras and the Cubs will take on the Nationals Sunday.

The Nationals are 28-26 in home games in 2020. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .326, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .415.

The Cubs have gone 20-34 away from home. Chicago has slugged .396 this season. Willson Contreras leads the team with a mark of .434.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Hendricks earned his 13th victory and Rafael Ortega went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Joe Ross registered his ninth loss for Washington.