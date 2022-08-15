How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (47-66, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (38-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Nationals +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Washington is 38-78 overall and 18-42 at home. The Nationals are 26-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 47-66 overall and 23-32 on the road. The Cubs are 17-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-27 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 21 home runs while slugging .446. Christopher Morel is 5-for-23 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .264 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)