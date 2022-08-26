How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Reds aim to stop 4-game road skid, play the Nationals

Cincinnati Reds (48-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-83, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (2-10, 6.44 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -138, Reds +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to end their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 42-83 overall and 19-44 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

Cincinnati has gone 22-39 on the road and 48-75 overall. The Reds have a 31-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has a .246 batting average to rank sixth on the Nationals, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Joey Meneses is 12-for-43 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)