MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Reds on 3-game home skid

Cincinnati Reds (49-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-84, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -126, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

Washington is 42-84 overall and 19-45 at home. The Nationals have a 30-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 23-39 in road games and 49-75 overall. The Reds have gone 32-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 17 home runs while slugging .417. Lane Thomas is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.87 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)