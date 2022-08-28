How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host Cincinnati Reds, look to stop home losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (50-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-17, 6.81 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has gone 19-46 in home games and 42-85 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 24-39 in road games and 50-75 overall. The Reds have a 36-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .234 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 15-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)