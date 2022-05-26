How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals host the Rockies to open 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (20-23, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (15-30, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-7, 6.60 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals begin a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Washington is 15-30 overall and 6-17 at home. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .313.

Colorado has a 20-23 record overall and a 6-12 record on the road. The Rockies have the top team batting average in the NL at .263.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 6-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles and six home runs for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .268 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)