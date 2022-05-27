How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (20-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (16-30, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Rockies -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 16-30 overall and 7-17 in home games. The Nationals are 12-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has gone 6-13 on the road and 20-24 overall. The Rockies have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .296 batting average, and has eight doubles, four home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-40 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .308 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .266 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)