MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals play the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Rockies (21-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (17-31, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -120, Rockies -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Washington has an 8-18 record at home and a 17-31 record overall. The Nationals have an 11-20 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado is 21-25 overall and 7-14 in road games. The Rockies are 13-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Lane Thomas is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 13 home runs while slugging .600. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-35 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)