How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Astros bring road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Houston Astros (21-11, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (11-22, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Washington has an 11-22 record overall and a 4-13 record at home. The Nationals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Houston is 21-11 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Astros have gone 11-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco has nine doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 13-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 10 home runs while slugging .615. Jose Altuve is 12-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .288 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Astros: 10-0, .245 batting average, .90 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (finger), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)