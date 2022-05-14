How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Astros aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Houston Astros (22-11, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (11-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-0, .83 ERA, .79 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 4-14 in home games and 11-23 overall. The Nationals have a 7-14 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston has a 9-4 record at home and a 22-11 record overall. The Astros have an 11-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .342 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .280 batting average, and has three doubles, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 21 RBI. Jose Altuve is 13-for-37 with five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .279 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 10-0, .241 batting average, 1.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)