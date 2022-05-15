MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Game Preview: Nationals take on the Astros with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (22-12, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (12-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (4-1, 1.55 ERA, .64 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -202, Nationals +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 12-23 record overall and a 5-14 record at home. The Nationals have gone 8-14 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Houston has a 9-4 record at home and a 22-12 record overall. The Astros rank fourth in MLB play with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco has 10 doubles and three home runs for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 11 home runs while slugging .615. Jose Altuve is 12-for-34 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 9-1, .255 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)