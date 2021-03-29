 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on March 29, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MASN, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

In D.C., the game is streaming on MASN, while in Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Astros games streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
MASN≥ $84.99------
MLB Network≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MASN, and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MLB Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

