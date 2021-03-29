Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on March 29, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MASN, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

In D.C., the game is streaming on MASN, while in Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Astros games streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.