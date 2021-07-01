MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 2.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals +124, Dodgers -144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Nationals Thursday.

The Nationals are 24-18 in home games in 2020. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Dodgers have gone 21-18 away from home. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with a mark of .409.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-0. Clayton Kershaw secured his second victory and Zach McKinstry went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Max Scherzer registered his first loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option