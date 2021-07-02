How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.14 ERA, .85 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -112, Dodgers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Nationals are 24-19 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .252 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Dodgers are 22-18 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .411, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .566 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-2. Tony Gonsolin earned his first victory and Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Patrick Corbin registered his seventh loss for Washington.

